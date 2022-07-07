Social media
GCC
July 7, 2022
TECHNOLOGY

Online financial transactions in Bahrain jump 55%

ECONOMY

Business confidence in Bahrain surges 2.8%

HEALTHCARE

Saudi German Hospital awards $59.46mln construction deal to IHCC

TECHNOLOGY

Saudi STC raises number of 5G sites by 132%, records 55% increase in network usage on day of Tarwiyah

TRAVEL

Sharjah: Passengers urged to reach airport early during busy summer, Eid Al Adha holidays

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses in black as investors absorb Fed minutes

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Al Masaood to introduce plug-and-play solar stations in GCC

INFLATION

Dubai's inflation up 5% in May 2022

EMPLOYMENT

Over 23,000 employed in Oman’s public, private sectors in 2022

