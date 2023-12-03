His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, on the sidelines of the climate summit COP28, which is being held in Expo City Dubai.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister was accompanied by a delegation including Dang Quoc Khanh, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Do Hung Viet, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting touched on various aspects of bilateral relations and means to further develop them, especially in the economic and development fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides also reviewed the most significant issues on the COP28 agenda and the role of this important global forum in enhancing global action addressing climate change and its negative repercussions at the global level.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the prominent roles played by the UAE on the international climate scene and in facing the climate change repercussions.