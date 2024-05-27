ALGIERS - Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), during a meeting with Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations between the two countries.

This came on the sidelines of the UAE's participation in the 36th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, the strength of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in parliamentary affairs, and the importance of coordination and consultation during participation in various regional and international parliamentary activities.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs, and several FNC members.