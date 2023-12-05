ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the historic fraternal relations between the UAE and Morocco and ways to enhance ties, in addition to a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness welcomed His Majesty's visit to his second home, the UAE, during the talks that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, affirming the strength of the deep-rooted bonds between the UAE and Morocco. These ties are based on mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation, and were firmly established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hassan II. His Highness the President underscored the UAE’s keenness to continue this approach and legacy in further enhancing these relations.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI congratulated His Highness the President on the 52nd Union Day of the UAE, wishing the country and its people further progress and prosperity. He also expressed his hopes for the success of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE, aiming for outcomes that bolster international climate action for the benefit of people worldwide.

The two sides reviewed ways to develop cooperation and joint work in various fields, especially in the economic, investment, developmental, and cultural areas, and explored ambitious opportunities to diversify and expand collaboration to fulfil the aspirations of both countries and peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness and His Majesty also discussed several regional and international issues and the latest developments in the Middle East. In particular, they exchanged views on developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasising the need for international action to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the safe, sustained, and at scale delivery of humanitarian aid. In this context, both sides stressed the importance of finding a clear horizon for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution to achieve stability and create a conducive environment for enhanced cooperation for the development and prosperity of all peoples in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the UAE and Morocco share key interests, which they are keen to expand in all fields. He referred to the agreements signed during the visit as a starting point for significant growth in bilateral economic and investment cooperation, serving the shared goal of achieving development for both nations and their peoples.

His Highness the President also affirmed that the UAE and Morocco represent models of stability and development in the region and are working to enhance joint Arab action to fulfil aspirations for development and prosperity. He expressed confidence that His Majesty's visit would further enhance bilateral relations at all levels.

The two sides concluded the talks by reaffirming their commitment to continue developing bilateral relations to encompass more substantial economic, trade, and investment cooperation and joint coordination in serving their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi; Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, as well as a number of officials.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.