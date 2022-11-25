ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, held talks today to discuss the strong ties between the two nations and ways to further expand cooperation and collaboration.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the King of Jordan at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi and conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty and the people of Jordan. The two leaders reviewed existing areas of partnership and explored opportunities to develop ties further, especially in the areas of development and the economy.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.

The Jordanian delegation accompanying His Majesty included Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, Jordan's Prime Minister and Dr. Jaafar Hassan, the Director of His Majesty's Office.

King Abdullah II left the UAE and was seen off by President Sheikh Mohamed.