President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations.

The call explored opportunities for further collaboration to advance both countries’ development ambitions, within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership. His Highness and the Japanese Prime Minister also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The COP28 climate conference at Expo City Dubai was also discussed, with the Japanese Prime Minister commending the UAE for hosting the global event. His Excellency expressed his hope that the conference would help achieve tangible climate action solutions and boost international efforts aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for all.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to His Excellency the Prime Minister for participating in the Global Climate Action Summit, held as part of COP28, and wished for the continued development of relations between the UAE and Japan.