Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and meetings between the two sides.

During the meeting, held on Sunday on the sidelines of the 36th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Algeria, they also tackled issues on the agenda of the conference.

The parties hailed the strategic cooperation and partnership between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman in various sectors.

A number of FNC members attended the meeting.