The inspection team at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reported outstanding performance in 2023, carrying out more than 430,000 inspection visits and organising awareness programmes about labour market legislation for workers and employers.

This resulted in detecting over 75,000 violations and raising awareness among more than 2 million workers and over 9,000 employers, based on the data released by MoHRE on its Labour Market Observatory.

In a statement, the Ministry applauded “the level of commitment with labour market legislation among the vast majority of private-sector companies, which underlines the awareness among employers regarding the impact these laws have on stabilising work relations and increasing productivity.”

“The Inspection Sector at MoHRE adopts a series of pioneering and innovative practices, working under specific ethical and legal labour inspection standards, most notably, ensuring the employer or a representative is notified of the inspection date, unless the mission requires otherwise; inspectors introducing themselves, respecting the law, and performing their duties responsibly, while respecting standards of integrity and trust; as well as confidentiality and refraining from disclosing company secrets,” it added.

The MoHRE explained that digital technological advancements are among its Inspection Sector’s noteworthy achievements, “as they ensure efficiency, excellence, objectivity, and integrity in its work, which enhances its ability to enhance regulation and address violations and harmful practices in the labour market.”

The MoHRE Smart Inspection System is the first of its kind in the region and one of the key tools introduced by the Inspection Sector to enhance its role in protecting the community. The system’s risk matrix analyses data, classifies companies into three levels according to their degree of risk, and sets priority areas for inspectors to follow up on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the electronic inspection devices help ensure speed and accuracy in inspection procedures.

The Ministry emphasised that companies’ compliance with labour market legislation and ensuring they meet their annual Emiratisation targets is an “ongoing task for its Inspection Sector, which employs its innovative digital and field supervision system, supported by agreements signed to provide advanced training for inspectors, enhance their performance and efficiency, and familiarise them with the latest international labour inspection practices. This, in turn, serves to ensure professionalism and excellence, raising the standards for integrity and competitive performance, in line with the status of the UAE labour market and the country’s leading global position in the field.”

In parallel with these efforts, the Ministry carries out awareness programmes and initiatives for both parties to the work relationship.

The inspection and awareness system forms part of the MoHRE’s integrated structure, used to implement its labour market policies, regulate the labour market, and promote work ethic, principles, while ensuring compliance with legislation among employers and workers, and boosting efficiency, competitiveness, and productivity in the UAE labour market.

The Labour Market Observatory on MoHRE website showed a total of more than 75,000 violations reported last year, notably, 1,077 companies were reported since mid-2022 for violating Emiratisation decisions and policies, including engaging in Fake Emiratisation practices and circumventing Emiratisation targets.

Fifty-five cases of companies recruiting workers without a licence issued by MoHRE in 2023 were also detected, including five social media accounts that were shut down in coordination with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Meanwhile, 509 companies were referred to the Public Prosecution for not practicing the activity they were licensed to do and closing down without settling the status of their workers.

The Ministry imposed administrative penalties on a group of violators flagged during inspection visits, including over 33,000 cases of non-compliance with paying due wages to workers through the Wage Protection System; over 1,200 cases of providing false documents or data to the Ministry to obtain a service; and 76 cases of worker accomodation failing to comply with standards.

Additionally, 185 cases were flagged for non-compliance with the Midday Break, which banned having workers perform their duties around noon under direct sunlight and in open spaces from 15 June to 15 September 2023. Another 30 cases were reported for failing to report work injuries, occupational diseases, or death of a worker to the Ministry, in addition to three cases of unlawfully passing on recruitment expenses to workers, among other violations.

MoHRE received approximately 1,500 complaints through the official channels provided to the community to enhance their supervisory role in the labour market, enabling them to report any violations to allow the inspection teams to take the necessary measures, enforce laws, and protect the interests of both parties to the labour contract, in addition to ensuring all companies comply with labour laws and the Ministry’s regulations.

As part of its commitment to providing the best services to employers, the Ministry launched a new proactive service that allows them to assess their companies by themselves using the MoHRE smart application. The service is easily accessible, allowing for a seamless application process and quick completion of the required company assessment, eliminating the need for an assessment visit or additional fees. In 2023, 770 requests for self-assessment were submitted by companies regarding electronic quota transactions.

The Ministry has also sought to enhance its strategic government partnerships in 2023 by carrying out over 1,000 field visits and inspection campaigns, in collaboration with relevant government entities, including joint campaigns to monitor workers’ accommodations, the delivery sector, educational institutions, and health centres.

In a notable step to protect delivery drivers from direct sunlight and heat exhaustion during the summer, MoHRE announced last year an initiative to provide 356 rest stations equipped with basic services across the country, in coordination with delivery companies and with the support and participation of relevant government entities.

As for awareness and guidance efforts implemented in 2023, more than 49,000 orientation workshops were conducted in 15 different languages that benefited over 2 million workers, including nearly 580,000 who opted for self-guidance. Meanwhile, more than 9,000 employers attended 97 workshops organised to raise awareness about the laws and ministerial decisions regulating the labour market.

The Ministry allows workers to fulfil the requirements of the awareness programme through the self-guidance service on its application, available in 15 languages. This includes educating them on how to file a labour complaint and communicate with the Ministry through its channels, in addition to familiarising workers with the rights and duties of both parties to the employment relationship and introducing them to the culture of the UAE.