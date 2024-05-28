The UAE came first in the MENA region and 18th globally in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024, according to the WEF report.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, indicated that the tourism sector continues to grow at the regional and international levels.

Al Marri added that these accomplishments align with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to boost the country’s position as the best tourist destination in the world by the next decade.

He said: “We expect our national tourism sector to continue its growth in 2024 in light of the pioneering tourism projects and initiatives that are being implemented by the country.”

“This will be further supported by the UAE’s sophisticated infrastructure built in accordance with global best practices and outstanding tourism products and services that provide a unique experience for visitors and tourists from around the world,” the minister noted.

Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), commented: “The country tops the global tourism landscape in indicators such as the provision and comprehensiveness of travel and tourism data, as well as travel and tourism policy and infrastructure.”

The report revealed that the UAE ranked first globally in the travel and tourism data provision indicator and air transport infrastructure.

The Gulf nation came second worldwide in infrastructure and services, and third in travel and tourism data comprehensiveness, air transport services efficiency, and travel and tourism policy and infrastructure.

In 2023, the UAE tourism sector grew by 26% year-on-year (YoY) and crossed 2019 levels by 14%. Its contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) hit AED 220 billion, equivalent to 11.70%.

Its contribution to the national economy is expected to rise in 2024 to AED 236 billion, accounting for 12% of the GDP, according to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

