Whiteshield, a global consulting firm specialising in strategic planning and public policy, has released the first edition of the Global Trade Resilience Index report on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates tops the list of the highest-performing countries in the Arab region on the Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index, thanks to its role as a major global trade hub, its business-friendly environment, its diverse portfolio of trading partners, its world-class infrastructure, its high-quality logistics services, and its outstanding customs capabilities.

"In light of the growing interest in global trade policy issues and their contribution to promoting the sustainability of economies around the world, Wychwood has developed the Global Trade Resilience Index report, which provides an unprecedented methodology to support countries in identifying ways to enhance their ability to withstand and recover from trade volatility," said Fadi Farra, Founder, Managing Partner at Whiteshield. "The release of this report coincides with the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, and we hope that the report will contribute to the achievement of the conference's objectives, particularly in areas that allow the use of trade and supportive policies to help stimulate climate protection measures and promote sustainable development."

"The report is a powerful tool to support economic resilience using innovative methods based on network theory, as well as simulations of trade disruptions and tracking their potential impact on trade flows," said Raed Safadi, Chief Economist at Whiteshield.