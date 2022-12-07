The UAE’s foreign trade is expected to reach Dh2.2 trillion by the end of this year as compared to Dh1.9 trillion last year, an increase of nearly 16 per cent.

While taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE trade grew 19 per cent in the first nine months of 2022.

“Our expectations are that the total foreign trade will reach Dh2.2 trillion by the end of 2022, compared to Dh1.9 trillion last year,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The UAE bucks the trend as global growth is likely to lose its momentum in the last quarter of 2022 and early next year.

According to World Trade Organisation’s latest forecast, trade growth is likely to slow in the closing months of 2022 and into 2023.

“We are optimistic that the UAE economy will grow stronger and faster, God willing. May God protect the UAE and its people,” said the UAE's Vice-President.

The UAE economy has strongly bounced back after the pandemic with all the key indicators looking upward.

The UAE’s non-oil trade surpassed the Dh1 trillion mark in the first half of 2022, registering an increase of 17 per cent over the last half of 2021.

This was the first time in the country’s history that the trade crossed a trillion mark in the first half of a year, thanks to a host of initiatives taken by the government to support non-oil sectors after the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri said he expects strong growth of over 6.5 per cent in 2022 and 2023 after 8.5 per cent growth in the first half of this year.

“We expect GDP growth of 6.5 per cent this year. I hope it’ll be more this and the next. To double the economy to Dh3 trillion by 2031, we need to grow seven per cent every year,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

