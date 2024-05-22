Maximilian Kunkel, Chief Investment Officer for the Global Family and Institutional Wealth at UBS, expects the UAE economy to maintain its positive trajectory throughout 2024, supported by several influential structural developments that reflect a positive picture of a more developed and growing future.

Kunkel added in statements on the sidelines of a roundtable today to launch the UBS Global Family Office Report 2024, that the factors supporting the growth of the UAE economy are the increase in the size of domestic consumption and the rise in the use of modern technologies, which enhances the efficiency of various economic sectors.

He pointed out that the UAE economy is benefiting from the growing support for startups, especially in the fields of technology and innovation, which are attracting increasing attention from international investors.