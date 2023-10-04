YEREVAN, Armenia - Abdulla Mohamed Almazrui, the Chairman of the the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers) and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan of Armenia, have discussed ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

This came at the UAE-Armenian Business Forum here, during which, Almazrui, who is also the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the UAE is committed to strengthening its ties with Armenia, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and tourism. He also noted that the UAE is a major investor in Armenia, with investments in a variety of sectors, including energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

For his part, Khachatryan said that Armenia is also committed to strengthening its ties with the UAE. He expressed interest in increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, and education.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the areas of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Armenia and ways to develop them in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of the two countries and their peoples. They stressed the importance of exchanging visits and encouraging everything that would support the business and trade sector. They also discussed possible mechanisms to increase trade and investment cooperation and translate it into practical projects that would contribute to the economic development of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr Nariman Al Mulla, the UAE Ambassadress to Armenia, and a number of top officials from both sides.

Yerevan hosted the UAE-Armenia Business Forum from September 18-19, 2023. The forum was attended by Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Economy of Armenia, a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Abdullah Almazrui. The forum was attended by representatives of about 100 Emirati companies and 200 Armenian companies from all major economic sectors.