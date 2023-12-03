President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness and the Brazilian President discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration, especially in the areas of the economy, trade, and investment. They also discussed various regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders reviewed issues addressed at COP28, reiterating the importance of the international community working together to achieve tangible solutions that address climate change and enable a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The two sides welcomed the recent signing of a joint declaration for cooperation regarding the Bi-Oceanic Corridor, which aims to enhance integration, cooperation, and regional investment opportunities.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

The Brazilian President expressed appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the World Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a US$ 30 billion fund for global climate solutions.