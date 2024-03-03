President of the republic Kais Saied and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani agreed to convene the high joint commission as soon as possible in Doha.

This was as they met Saturday on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algiers.

The commission, they said, is the adequate framework to carry out investment projects in a wide array of fields, increase the pace of trade and cultural exchange and give impetus to the hire of Tunisian labour and qualified workforce.

The President and the Emir of Qatar also agreed to exchange visits shortly to consolidate the tradition of consultation and coordination.

Tunisia is keen to keep on working in concert with Qatar to strengthen ties and the privileged partnership, in the service of both peoples.

"There is a real will and strong determination to scale up relations," the President was quoted as saying in a Presidency press release "out of the conviction there are promising opportunities of partnership and investment."

Tunisia is unwaveringly committed to the Palestinian cause, President Saied said in another connection. Tunisia, he added, stands in full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle to recover their legitimate right to establish their state across all the Palestinian territories with Al-Quds as capital.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hailed the strong ties binding Tunisia and Qatar and said his country will continue to support Tunisia's economy through investments and development projects.

He also said the size of Tunisian labour force in Qatar has doubled and praised "the highly qualified Tunisian workforce " for their role in the country.

