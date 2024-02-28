ABU DHABI - The third annual conference of Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE government, kicked off today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the New Economy Growth Sectors”.

The summit focuses on three main tracks: Investopia Dialogues, Investopia Communities and Investopia Marketplace.

The conference brings together a wide array of investors, local and international government officials, experts, decision-makers, economists and entrepreneurs from around the world to share their perspectives and contribute to shaping the future of investments in new economy sectors.

In addition, the 100 most promising companies selected by the Future100 initiative participate in Investopia 2024 to glean insights and explore partnerships with investors. The summit is being held in the presence of representatives from the joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office.

Investopia aims to create an attractive regional and international economic climate, opening up a broad investment gateway for countries, investors, global economic leaders, major companies and financial, industrial and technological institutions to capitalise on diverse global investment opportunities.

The conference hosts over 90 speakers representing major global companies and features more than 40 dialogues and roundtables around key economic and investment challenges and opportunities. These sessions cover various themes, including risk capital deals strategies, the growth potential for a low-carbon economy, the new generation of investment, and the latest technologies used in aviation and logistics.

The third edition of Investopia builds on the success of the previous two editions, which attracted more than 3,500 participants from 60 different countries. These included over 500 executives, 180 co-founders of major international institutions and companies, and investment funds that manage more than US$500 billion in assets.