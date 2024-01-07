Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO), on Sunday announced the end of the use of some categories of banknotes in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Central Bank of Oman announced the end of the use of the following notes (pre-sixth issue 2020 AD) as legal currency after the expiration of a period of 360 days from the date of publication of this announcement in the Official Gazette.

It will then be considered an illegal and non-negotiable currency:

1- Omani banknotes in denominations of OMR 1,500 baisas, 200 baisas, and 100 baisas issued by the Central Bank of Oman in November 1995.

2- Denominations of OMR 50 , OMR 20 , OMR 10 and OMR 5 issued by the Central Bank of Oman in November 2000.

3 - Denomination of OMR 1 commemorative, issued for the year 2005.

4 - Commemorative OMR 20 denomination , issued for the year 2010.

5- Denominations of OMR 50, OMR 10, and OMR 5 issued by the Central Bank of Oman in the years 2011 and 2012.

6- Denomination of OMR 1 commemorative, issued for the year 2015 .

7- Denomination of OMR 50, issued for the year 2019.

"Anyone who owns the aforementioned banknotes and wishes to exchange them must do so. Note that these currencies will become unusable and not cleared of liability as legal currency after the expiration of the period referred to," a statement said.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).