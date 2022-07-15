DUBAI - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, has issued Resolution No.27 of 2022 appointing H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum as Chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued Resolution No.28 of 2022 appointing Reem Al Hashemy as Chief Executive Officer of Expo City Dubai Authority.

Resolutions 27 and 28 of 2022 are effective from their date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had earlier issued Law No.14 of 2022 establishing Expo City Dubai, and the entity tasked with its management, Expo City Dubai Authority. The law outlined the Authority’s objectives, functions, organisational structure, and the responsibilities of its Chairman and CEO.

Furthermore, the Law covered the financial resources and budget of the Authority, regulations and rules governing its operations, including the establishment and licensing of companies and institutions under its purview, and the obligations of licensees.

Building on the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai Authority seeks to boost efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading destination for global exhibitions and events. The Authority will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and experiences related to the management and organisation of major global and regional events in Dubai.

Furthermore, Expo City Dubai Authority seeks to consolidate relationships forged during Expo 2020 Dubai with countries, organisations, institutions and investment funds. The Authority’s objectives are aligned with Dubai’s strategic vision for attracting investments, companies and institutions from across the world.