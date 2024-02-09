Sharjah and Malaysia held a business roundtable to strengthen the existing ties of culture and trade, and to discuss the current market dynamics, strategic approaches, inherent advantages, and mutual investment opportunities, a report said.

The “Sharjah-Malaysia Business Roundtable was organised by The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the Consulate of Malaysia and the Malaysian Business Council, at the House of Wisdom, convening chairpersons and CEOs of influential entities in Sharjah, diplomats, Malaysian delegates, and representatives, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

Goals were announced at the event to double the number of Malaysian businesses in the emirate while reinforcing the commitment to building mutually beneficial relationships and exploring avenues for collaboration and growth.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), opened the day’s proceedings with a keynote address, followed by a speech by Mohd Fadly Amri Aliaman, Consul-General of Malaysia to Dubai.

In his address, the CEO of Shurooq expressed the importance of roundtable discussions in bringing together leaders from key institutions, authorities, and industries in Sharjah and Malaysia.

Al Qaseer noted that such gatherings are built upon existing relations and explore avenues to strengthen them through additional partnerships and investments.

“The UAE stands as the primary trade partner for Malaysia. In 2023 alone, trade volumes between Sharjah and Malaysia reached $94.1 million. Globally, the UAE is Malaysia's 17th trade partner globally, representing 32% of Malaysia's trade with Arab countries.”

The roundtable activities also comprised a panel discussion.

