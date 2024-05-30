The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted the “Sharjah-India Business Forum”, encouraging Indian firms to leverage the prime investment opportunities and the dynamic business environment in the emirate.

During the Forum, held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the Chamber urged Indian businesses to consider joining the roster of global and regional firms that have chosen the emirate of Sharjah as their base for commercial and industrial activities.

Sharjah provides outstanding incentives, benefits, and facilitations to investors, coupled with advanced infrastructure and a promising market driven by economic diversification and investment in vital economic sectors.

Business delegation

The Sharjah-India Business Forum followed a visit by a business delegation of India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to the emirate of Sharjah. The delegation comprised representatives of companies specialising in strategic sectors, including fintech, agriculture, healthcare, information technology, infrastructure development, and chemical manufacturing.

The event was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the SCCI's International Relations Department.

Also present was Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, along with a host of the Chamber’s officials and directors, as well as representatives from the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) and various economic entities from both Sharjah and India.

The Forum showcased the investment opportunities available in both Sharjah and India, highlighting the exclusive incentives and advantages offered by both regions to investors across various key sectors.

Trade exchange

It also delved into prospects for promoting trade exchange and business interactions between investors and business leaders from both countries to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and coordination across different areas of cooperation. This helps establish joint investment projects that would benefit the business communities in both nations.

Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab emphasised that both the UAE and India provide a leading example of robust economic relations, continuously evolving based on shared visions and strategies aimed at expanding into new economic sectors. These sectors are crucial for fostering sustainable growth and enhancing economic competitiveness.

She noted that Sharjah-India Business Forum is a continuation of the collaboration between both sides, marked recently by the highly successful trade mission of the Sharjah Chamber to India. The mission resulted in over 365 bilateral business meetings between representatives of the Sharjah delegation and more than 220 Indian companies across various economic, industrial, and investment sectors.

Al Muqarrab reiterated the SCCI’s ongoing commitment to bolster the momentum of comprehensive economic partnerships between the UAE and India across all sectors. She elucidated that the aim of the Forum is to showcase the promising investment opportunities in Sharjah and India, thereby encouraging business communities to invest in vital economic sectors that align with both nations' economic visions.

The Forum featured a series of side and bilateral business meetings between representatives of Emirati and Indian companies. During these meetings, both sides explored potential avenues of partnerships and collaborations in various economic fields, establishing new communication channels for dialogue and the exchange of insights and experiences.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).