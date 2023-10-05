Riyadh: The Social Development Bank (SDB) has announced providing development funds of SAR2.3 billion, which helped over 39,000 beneficiaries of various types of clients, including entrepreneurs and citizens benefiting from social services.



This announcement was made during a meeting of the board of directors of the SDB for the third quarter of 2023, chaired by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the board Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, and attended by members of the board.



At the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Rajhi said that these achievements reflect the magnitude of care and interest of the wise leadership to support entrepreneurs, owners of small enterprises, business owners, and citizens benefiting from social services, referring to the ongoing efforts of integration and cooperation among all sectors to achieve the sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life in the Kingdom.



He pointed out that the bank is an active and vital platform to support entrepreneurship and owners of small and emerging enterprises in a way that enables them to realize their aspirations, accomplish their projects on the ground, and enhance their participation to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.



The SDB is scheduled to host the annual meeting of directors of EMPRETEC centres under the slogan "From Geneva to Riyadh" between October 21 and 22 in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The event is one of the most important international forums for entrepreneurs interested in private sector enablers, emerging technology sectors, logistics and global best practices.



These contributions stem from the SDB's vital role in improving the community's quality of life and creating a job market attractive to local and global capacities.