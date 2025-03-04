RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held an official session of talks at the Royal Court of Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday.



The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the efforts made to address them. They also reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Lebanon, and ways to support and enhance them.



At the outset of the talks, the Crown Prince welcomed Aoun to the Kingdom, wishing him and his entourage a pleasant stay, while the Lebanese president expressed his thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and warm reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.



An official reception ceremony was held in honor of the Lebanese leader. The reception was attended by Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd; Deputy Emir of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, the accompanying minister; Advisor to Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Yazid bin Mohammed; and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari. On the Lebanese side, the reception was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Rajji, Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, and a number of senior officials from the Lebanese Presidency.



Lebanese President Aoun arrived in Riyadh on Monday afternoon on his first official foreign visit nearly two months after being elected as president of the country. The visit comes in response to an invitation from the Crown Prince.



Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Aoun and his accompanying delegation were received by Deputy Emir of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.



Aoun said, shortly after his arrival in Riyadh, that he is looking forward with great hope to the talks that he will hold with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the evening. "The talks will pave the way for a subsequent visit during which agreements could be signed to enhance cooperation between the two countries. The visit is an opportunity to emphasize the depth of Lebanese-Saudi relations and is also an occasion to express Lebanon's appreciation for the role played by the Kingdom in supporting Lebanon's stability, safety and regularity of the work of its constitutional institutions," he said adding that the visit to Saudi Arabia will also be an opportunity to thank the Kingdom for embracing the Lebanese who came to this country many years ago and continue to do so, and contributed to its urban and economic development.



On January 11, the Crown Prince made a phone call with Aoun, congratulating him on his election as president of Lebanon, and inviting him to visit the Kingdom. Aoun, the former Lebanese army chief was elected in January and his election was welcomed regionally and internationally. The president had previously announced that his first official foreign trip would be to Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).