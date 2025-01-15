RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate fell slightly to 1.9% in December from 2% in November, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Inflation in Saudi Arabia has hovered between 1.5% and 2% for most of the year, with housing rents the main driver of price pressures.

Rents for housing increased by 10.6% in December, with villa rental prices rising by 9.9%, the General Authority for Statistics said, which was the primary reason for prices for the combined housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category climbing by 8.9%.

Inflation in the kingdom has remained relatively low compared with global levels, and the International Monetary Fund expects Saudi inflation to remain stable at about 2% over the medium term.

