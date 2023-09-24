The Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef met Chinese investors in Shanghai, where he discussed investment opportunities available in the kingdom in the mining and industrial sectors.

The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu Khalid Al-Salem, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid Al-Mudaifer, and leading officials of the industry and mining sectors attended the meeting, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

The Saudi side highlighted the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and the opportunities provided in various industrial sectors.

Attractive environment

The meeting examined the measures, initiatives and incentives provided by the ministry to create an attractive investment environment, remove obstacles for investors, and offer the required facilities.

The Saudi officials spoke about the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 in the mining sector and the opportunities it provides for investors worldwide in mineral exploration and investment opportunities.

