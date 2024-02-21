MUNICH — Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said that Saudi Arabia will invest heavily in tradable non-oil sectors. “These are the sectors where we expect Saudi Arabia has the capability to enjoy a high competitive ability,” he said while attending a dialogue session titled “The greatest success story of the 21st century” at the Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024 in Riyadh on Monday.



Al-Ibrahim said that the future plan for Saudi Arabia within its Vision 2030 spurred economic growth by inviting private sector investors to participate in creating new opportunities across a host of growing sectors. “The Saudi Vision 2030 is a major topic that is strongly presented in major international forums, especially at a time when many countries are looking for inspiration from the experiments of Saudi Arabia’s successful strategy to learn how to score many achievements at various levels in a record period of time,” he said.



The forum brought together several eminent financial experts, decision makers and specialists from all over the world. This aimed at stimulating dialogue and innovation in the global financial landscape, in order to focus on the integration of emerging markets with existing financial systems.



The forum focuses on key topics such as market development, investment strategies, and regulatory developments. The forum’s activities included learning about the role of the Saudi Tadawul Group in shaping a flexible and future financial landscape, as well as enhancing cooperation by bridging the gap between East and West in the world of advanced capital markets.

