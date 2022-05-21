ALGIERS — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said his country backs Algeria’s bid for the UN Security Council seat.



Prince Faisal made his remarks after a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.



“We trust that Algeria will be a major player in supporting regional and international security,” Prince Faisal said.



President Tebboune received the Saudi minister at El Mouradia Palace in Algiers on Thursday.



At the beginning of the reception, the Algerian president welcomed Prince Faisal and the delegation accompanying him.



Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Algerian president and people.



Tebboune conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the government and people of Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields, in addition to discussing the current Arab and regional issues to serve the interests of the two countries.



The meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Amb. Dr. Sami Al-Saleh, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, and the Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

