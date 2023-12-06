Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved its state budget for 2024, which forecasts a fiscal deficit next year of 79 billion riyals ($21.07 billion), state new agency SPA reported.

The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, estimated total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals ($312.48 billion) in 2024, while total expenditure was projected at 1.251 trillion riyals next year, SPA said in a statement. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

