RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a cooperation program between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.



This was during a virtual meeting held between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji and Lord Tariq Ahmad, minister of state for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and the United Nations at the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development.



The ministers emphasized that the collaboration will help establish and strengthen cooperation in information, research activities, and training programs. The meeting was attended by Director General of the Saudi General Administration of European Countries Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad

