JEDDAH — The talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron touched on the importance of stabilizing global energy markets and sustaining grain supplies to all countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday quoting an official statement.



A final statement was issued by Saudi Arabia regarding the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France from July 27 to 29 at the invitation of President Macron.



According to the statement, the two leaders discussed the need to develop and implement climate agreements with a focus on emissions, rather than on sources. The discussions also included ways to deepen the investment partnership between the two countries by accelerating the pace of investment and economic cooperation, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy including solar and wind energy, cooperation in clean hydrogen, adhering to the principles of the Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.



During the official session, the two sides stressed the need for continuous evaluation of the common threats to common interests and the security and stability of the Middle East. They underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership in defense fields as well.



The talks touched on ways to develop and enhance cooperation and coordination on issues of common concern, including terrorism and terror financing as well as other forms of crimes, and exchanging expertise and training to combat them.



The discussions also underlined the importance of resolving international disputes through diplomatic and peaceful means, adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for unity and sovereignty of countries, and non-interference in the internal affairs of others.



The French side commended the Kingdom's efforts to maintain the truce in Yemen. The Kingdom appreciated France's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis as per the three references.



The two sides discussed their support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability, and the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms in the country. They also expressed satisfaction with the Saudi-French Fund's efforts to support humanitarian and relief work in Lebanon following the highest standards of transparency.



The discussions also saw common views on the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian issue according to the principle of the two-state solution, relevant international resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that ensures the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The meeting stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the territorial integrity of Syria and the safety of its people. The two sides also touched on international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to ensure that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful. They urged Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, maintain the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of the regional countries.



Finally, the Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for French support for the candidacy of Riyadh to host the World Expo 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).