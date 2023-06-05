Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met on Sunday with the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Saleh.

The two sides discussed during the meeting ways to enhance the Saudi-Egyptian bilateral cooperation to develop the industrial sector.

They also reviewed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, alongside the qualitative investment opportunities which the National Strategy for Industry provides.

Alkhorayef and Saleh reviewed the industrial integration between the two countries, and to further increase the trade exchange opportunities, as well as stimulating access to industrial exports.

The volume of Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports to Egypt during 2022 amounted to more than SR11 billion, while the imports volume reached SR10 billion.

Alkhorayef started an official visit to Egypt on Saturday, which comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia's keenness to enhance the role of the mining and industrial sectors in the map of the national economy and to attract investors throughout the world.

