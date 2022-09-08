Leaders of the UAE have extended their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died today at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. She was 96.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended his sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. " I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country," the UAE President tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: "We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people."

"Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world," he said.

"Queen of love, wisdom and humanity. The world will miss you,” Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, tweeted.

Shekh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: "My thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth as they mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth."

"A remarkable Queen, her reign spanned the past six decades, a time of amazing turbulence and change.

She stood unique as an icon of service and national duty," he said.

