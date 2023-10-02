Qatar Chamber and the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost co-operation relations.

The MoU was signed by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Uzbekistan Chamber chairman Davron Vakhabov.

Before the signing ceremony, both officials held a meeting during which they discussed ways to enhance co-operation between both chambers and between the Qatari and Uzbekistani private sectors.

Both officials emphasised the importance of strengthening investment and commercial co-operation, highlighting the favourable investment climate and opportunities available in both countries. They also explored the potential for boosting co-operation and partnerships between Qatari Uzbekistani businessmen.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Kuwari stressed the interest of Qatari investors to learn about opportunities available in Uzbekistan and their desire to invest in the economy, stating that “Uzbekistan is a distinguished investment destination.”

Vakhabov, on the other hand, lauded the co-operation between both chambers, noting that the Uzbekistan Chamber is willing to develop co-operation relations with Qatar Chamber to enhance trade between both countries.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).