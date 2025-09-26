DOHA: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed the week on an optimistic note, as investors found momentum in consumer and technology stocks. Gains in numerous firms highlighted a shift toward defensive and growth-oriented sectors, underscoring the market’s robustness. While the broader market slipped by around 1.2 percent amid global uncertainty and regional rate cuts, resilience in growth-linked industries helped offset some of the pressure, signaling that the Qatari market remains stable.

“Technology and consumer staples continue to act as safe harbors in turbulent times,” Omar Abdul, a regional equity strategist, told The Peninsula. “Investors are increasingly rewarding companies with stable cash flows and long-term growth visibility, especially in areas less sensitive to interest rate movements.” Experts across the country highlight the broader sentiment that while banks and energy-linked firms may face headwinds in the near term, other parts of the economy are well-positioned to weather global uncertainty.

However, the trading week opened with a dip, as banking and industrial stocks weighed on the main index, reflecting concerns over narrowing margins following the Qatar Central Bank’s 25 basis-point rate cut. Industry leaders mentioned it paved the way to “selective buying” in companies tied to long-term structural growth. By midweek, that shift in sentiment became evident when Medicare Group surged more than 7 percent on corporate news, lifting confidence in the healthcare sector and reminding investors of its role as a defensive haven.

Meanwhile, consumer-related names also saw steady demand. Baladna, the dairy and food producer, extended its gains early in the week, supported by strong domestic consumption and an expanding regional footprint. With food security remaining a national priority, analysts note that the company continues to be seen as a strategic play, drawing attention from both local and foreign investors. On the other hand, several technology and services providers advanced on renewed interest in Qatar’s digital transformation agenda. For investors wary of volatility, the steady growth potential in technology-driven companies has offered a reassuring alternative to more cyclical sectors.

“The appetite for technology-linked names shows that the market is looking beyond short-term volatility and into long-term structural growth stories,” Abdul said. “It’s not just about surviving the week-to-week swings, but about positioning for sectors that are aligned with Qatar’s economic vision.”

