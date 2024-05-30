UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, witnessed today a ceremony to announce, exchange, and sign several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, across a range of cooperation areas.

The ceremony took place as part of His Highness's two-day state visit to China.

From the UAE side, the agreements and MoUs were announced, exchanged, and signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the UAE to the People’s Republic of China, while concerned officials from the Chinese side signed the agreements.

The agreements and MoUs are as follows:

• MoU on Joint Formulation of the Cooperation Plan on the Belt and Road Initiative

• MoU on Establishing the China-UAE High-Level Investment Cooperation Committee

• MoU on Cooperation between the UAE Media Council and the National Radio and Television Administration of China

• MoU between the UAE National Media Office and the China Media Group

• China-UAE Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement on the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy

• MoU on the Recognition of Seafarers’ Certificates of Competence

• Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Science and Technology

• MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Industries and Technologies

• MoU for Intellectual Property Cooperation

• MoU on Cooperation in the Tourism Sector

• MoU on Establishing the Investment and Economic Cooperation Working Group

• MoU Promoting Investment Cooperation in Green Development

• MoU between the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the National Ethnic Affairs Commission in China

• Protocol between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE and the General Administration of Customs in China on Quarantine and Hygiene Requirements for Edible Aquatic Animals to be Exported from the UAE to China

• MoU on Health Cooperation

• MoU between the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Cooperation in the Cultural Sector

• MoU on Higher Education

• MoU On Joint Chinese Language Education

• MoU on Statistical Cooperation between the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre of the UAE and the National Bureau of Statistic of China.