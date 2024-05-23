Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE tomorrow, according to a post on X by the Pakistan embassy in UAE.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

The embassy added that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key ministers of the cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE", the embassy said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

