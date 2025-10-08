A planned increase of 4,000 barrels per day may seem modest, but in a stable price environment, it contributes meaningfully to fiscal resilience. — Ali al Riyami, Energy Analyst

MUSCAT, OCT 7

The latest decision by the Opec+ alliance to ease voluntary production cuts will raise Oman’s output by 4,000 barrels per day (bpd) beginning in November 2025, according to prominent Omani energy analyst Ali al Riyami.

With this adjustment, Oman’s production quota for November is set at 808,000 bpd, reflecting an additional 3,000 bpd gained from a similar revision approved at the alliance’s previous meeting in September.

In a recent post, Al Riyami described the latest rollback of production cuts — amounting to a total adjustment of 137,000 bpd — as a “move laden with strategic nuance”. While modest in scale, he said, the timing and tone of the decision point to a measured shift in market management — one that carefully anticipates a more balanced global oil landscape.

“The decision, endorsed by eight participating countries including Oman, reflects a growing confidence in market fundamentals. Declining global inventories and stable demand projections have prompted the alliance to test the waters of increased supply”, Al Riyami, who previously served as Director General at the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals, stated.

The participating countries — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — are gradually rolling back production cuts totalling nearly 3.85 million bpd, which have been in place since 2023.

According to Al Riyami, the latest production boost presents an opportunity for Oman and others to strengthen export revenues.

“A planned increase of 4,000 barrels per day may seem modest, but in a stable price environment, it contributes meaningfully to fiscal resilience. Moreover, the move allows participating countries to accelerate compensation for past overproduction, reinforcing their credibility within the alliance”, he explained.

The analyst also highlighted Opec+’s monthly assessments and flexible policy framework as evidence of the alliance’s pragmatic approach to balancing market stability with member interests.

“Ultimately, Opec+ continues to walk a fine line — balancing supply discipline with adaptive responsiveness. Whether this signals the start of a broader production recalibration will depend on how global demand evolves in the months ahead”, he concluded.

The 137,000 bpd adjustment will be distributed among the participating nations as follows: Russia and Saudi Arabia (+41,000 bpd each), Iraq (+18,000 bpd), UAE (+12,000 bpd), Kuwait (+10,000 bpd), Kazakhstan (+7,000 bpd), Oman (+4,000 bpd) and Algeria (+4,000 bpd).

Since early 2024, the eight countries have voluntarily curbed production by a combined 2.2 million bpd. Beginning in April 2025, they started gradually restoring supply to the global market — with output rising by 138,000 bpd in April, followed by 411,000 bpd monthly increases from May through July. Production expanded by 548,000 bpd in August and 547,000 bpd in September. In October, the group initiated the phase-out of their 1.65 million bpd voluntary cuts, approving the latest 137,000 bpd increase.

The next Opec+ meeting is scheduled for November 2, 2025.

