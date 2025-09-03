Suhar – North Batinah Municipality is pressing ahead with the second phase of its vehicle sales complex in the Al Ouhi area of Suhar, with overall progress reaching 45%.

Work on parking areas, shops and offices has touched 50%, with completion targeted for May 2026.

The project is part of the municipality’s investment initiatives to strengthen commercial activity in the governorate. It aims to regulate vehicle sales, end random displays, and create an integrated environment that attracts investors and stimulates the market.

The second phase includes 23 showrooms, each 60sqm in size, and 30 parking spaces for vehicle display. A commercial building covering 245sqm will accommodate offices for transactions and service facilities such as ATMs, shaded parking and new access roads. Security features including modern surveillance cameras, lighting and electronic advertising screens are also being installed.

According to a municipality official, the complex will allow visitors to browse a wide range of new and used vehicles, check their condition, and access verified information about their history, thereby building trust between buyers and sellers.

“The project represents a significant economic driver for the region,” the official said. “It will attract investment, create job opportunities through showroom rentals, and boost commercial and industrial activity in Falaj Al Ouhi, supporting the economy of North Batinah governorate.”

