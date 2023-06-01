Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, may God protect him, presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Council yesterday, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Al-Baraka Al-Amer Palace.

The highlight of the meeting was the continuation of reducing electricity bill during the summer, subsidising the prices of aviation fuel at Salalah Airport, launching an investment fund and extending the disbursement of the job security benefit.

During the meeting chaired by His Majesty the Sultan, the Council of Ministers approved the following:

Continuing to reduce the electricity bill by 15% during the months of May, June, July and August. Increasing financial allocations for housing assistance by OMR 26,400,000 Extending the disbursement of the job security benefit to those who have terminated their services until the end of December 2023. Launching an investment fund, the 'Oman Future Fund', with a capital of OMR 2 billion. Owning the lands granted to higher education institutions. Introducing a scholarship programme aimed at preparing graduates who are able to play leading roles in the economic sectors. Excluding small and medium enterprises from some fees specified by the Tender Board. Supporting the production of Omani wheat with OMR 5 million and allocating usufruct lands for its cultivation. Direct support for fuel prices at Salalah Airport; competitive prices for trips to Khareef Dhofar. Establishing a national center for women's and children's health in the city of Sultan Haitham

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).