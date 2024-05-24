Amman: The Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of investment in different sectors.

The MoU, signed as part of His Majesty the Sultan’s State Visit to Jordan, was inked by Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the Social Security Corporation, represented by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) in Jordan.

The MoU was signed by Abdulsalman Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of OIA, and Dr. Ezzeddin Kanakrieh, Chief Executive Officer of the SSIF.

The MoU deals with enhancing joint investment opportunities between Oman and Jordan in different fields, including information and communications technology (ICT), food, agriculture, medicines, medical supplies, energy, mining, tourism and logistics services, among other sectors.

The MoU was concluded within the framework of the Royal directives of His Majesty the Sultan to consolidate ties among the two countries and expand economic spheres, said Al Murshidi.

He explained that the OIA recently dispatched a team to Jordan and identified joint investment opportunities. He pointed out that the MoU consolidates the relationship between the OIA and the SSIF to develop fields of pharmaceuticals, food security and mining.

Al Murshidi added there are discussions covering the field of real estate development and studying the possibility of establishing a direct shipping line between the Jordanian port of Aqaba and ports in the Sultanate of Oman.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al Ojaili, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a number of Jordanian officials.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).