Muscat – In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, Dhofar is set to witness the development of specialised cities aimed at bolstering the national economy. Plans include establishment of an industrial city in Thumrait, a meat production hub in Salalah and an agricultural city in the Najd area, marking significant strides towards sustainable economic development.

On Monday, H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, met Hassan bin Marhoon Ahmed al Marhoon, Director General of Thumrait Industrial City Project at Madayn, alongside key representatives from government and private sectors, to discuss the project’s progress. According to an official statement, the initiative seeks to create an economic and commercial hub in Thumrait, contributing to Oman’s comprehensive sustainable development goals.

Thumrait Industrial City, spread over 4mn sqm, is poised to enhance local industries and the economy, create employment opportunities, and foster technological innovation. The city will offer logistical services and incentives for tenants, including 50% discounted rent. It will focus on mining industries such as gypsum and limestone, alongside light industries, and support services including vehicle maintenance, storage facilities, fuel stations and commercial ventures.

Concurrently, Municipal Council of Dhofar Governorate, under the leadership of H H Sayyid Marwan, deliberated on several developmental projects, including establishment of a hub dedicated to meat production. This project aims to position Dhofar as self-sufficient in food production within the sultanate.

Furthermore, the council evaluated 23 additional projects aimed at improving infrastructure, road networks, tourist sites and municipal services. These initiatives are designed to bolster small and medium enterprises and support productive families in the governorate.

The proposed agricultural city in Najd, a pioneering agri-industrial initiative led by Oman Food Investment Holding (Nitaj), signifies a major step towards agricultural development and food processing on a large scale. A recent visit by a Japanese delegation, led by Hiroshi Hiraoka from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and food security strategies in Najd, underpins the government’s ambition to transform the area into the sultanate’s food basket.

These developments underscore Dhofar’s commitment to contributing to Oman’s economic diversification efforts and achieving self-sufficiency in key sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Nitaj is also exploring investments in food processing and value-added factories, including ketchup and fruit drying plants, and local manufacturing of agricultural tools and implements. The project will target crops that address the current food gap and are suitable for Najd’s environment – fruit crops such as citrus, mango and banana; vegetable crops such as potatoes, onions, garlic, tomatoes, zucchini, okra and eggplant; and field crops such as wheat, sunflower, corn and canola.

