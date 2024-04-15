MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman affirmed that it is following up, with great concern, the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions. Oman called for self-restraint to spare the region and its peoples the risks of war.

The Sultanate stressed its position calling for adherence to international laws. It underlined the necessity of the Security Council’s assuming its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security.

In a statement today quoted by Oman News Agency (ONA), the Foreign Ministry of Oman reiterated the necessity of imposing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It also stressed the need to open up humanitarian corridors to deliver relief aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip without obstacles.



