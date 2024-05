An official reception ceremony was held today in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People to mark the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the People’s Republic of China.

His Highness was welcomed by Chinese President His Excellency Xi Jinping and a number of senior officials.

His Highness joined President Xi to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the UAE and Chinese national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a welcome by Chinese children waving the flags of both countries in honour of the UAE President’s visit.

The UAE President exchanged greetings with the Chinese government officials in attendance, and President Xi was introduced to the UAE delegation accompanying His Highness on the visit.

The delegation included H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Khaled Al Shehhi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Mission to China; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; and Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council.