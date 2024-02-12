The Ministry of Interior and the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost institutional performance, as part of their efforts to bolster national partnerships. The signing ceremony took place in Dubai during the first day of the World Governments Summit 2024.

The memorandum was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the MoI, and Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This agreement is part of the ongoing efforts to reinforce collaborations among national institutions and aligns with the directives of the UAE government to enhance the work system through coordinated efforts.

The MoU seeks to facilitate bilateral cooperation, focusing on developing the work system, optimising human resource capabilities, and fostering institutional excellence through the exchange of expertise and knowledge.