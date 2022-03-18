ABU DHABI- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, discussed today by phone the friendship and strategic partnership relations that bind the two countries and means to further develop them in various fields.

During the call, His Highness was also reassured about the health of the Greek Prime Minister who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and safety.

For his part, the Greek Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble gestures and sincere wishes for him and the Greek people.