Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Jo'an said on Monday that the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) MC13 was an important opportunity to enhance the trading systems.

Minister Al-Jo'an said that the conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates, was an important opportunity to enhance the ability of the multilateral trading system to respond to challenges and crises the world has witnessed in recent years.

He stated to KUNA after the Conference, which began today and will continue until March 29, that Kuwait was committed to the multilateral trading system and was ready to work constructively with all member states for a successful conference.

Al-Jo'an called on member states to enhance participation in a manner consistent with the provisions of the World Trade Organization for the sustainability of food security and flow of global supply chains.

Al-Jo'an pointed to the role of the private sector of member states in increasing inclusive and sustainable economic growth, which was as important as the role of the governments, by intensifying its efforts to achieve more inclusive and sustainable trading system.

He added that he hoped that member countries would develop key features to provide valuable exports and create an innovative business environment for the sustainability emerging companies and entrepreneurship, which would result in more innovations and increasing intraregional exports.

The conference includes 175 delegations from OIC and observer members, private sector leaders, NGOs, and civil society representatives, which would provide the international community with the opportunity to cooperate towards a more efficient, sustainable and inclusive trading system.

