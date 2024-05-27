KUWAIT CITY, May 25: The Ambassador of China to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei says the Chinese-Gulf relations are developing very significantly, and the two sides are focusing their efforts on the development process and enhancing cooperation between them in a way that serves their common interests, especially since China is interested in spreading peace, stability and progress in the region. In his speech during a press conference held at his home, Ambassador Jianwei said the Gulf countries have aspirations to strengthen cooperation with China as it is a peaceful country and its economy is ranked second in the world.

Regarding the latest developments in the agreement with Kuwait to manage Mubarak Port, he explained, “During the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries regarding Mubarak Port. The Amir’s decree regarding this framework was issued, and the two sides are in the process of consulting extensively and in-depth about this project. Mubarak Port is a huge and strategic project and when completed, it will bring development to Kuwait.”

Strategic partner Amb. Jianwei said, “We have confidence in the future of cooperation with Kuwait, which is going through an important stage. Kuwait is a strategic partner for China, which will remain a reliable partner with Kuwait. We are working with the Kuwaiti side in accordance with these agreements on the ground. I will do my best to implement what has been agreed upon between the leaderships of the two countries.”

In response to a question about whether there is an expected visit by the Chinese president to Kuwait in the near future, the ambassador replied, “The president pays great attention to Kuwait and there is a desire on his part to visit it.” He then emphasized the implementation of the agreements reached between the leadership of the two countries during the visit made by His Highness the Amir, when he was the Crown Prince, to China last September. Amb. Jianwei said, “We are working with Kuwait to materialize these agreements, because realizing these achievements and agreements are in the common interests between the two friendly countries.

There is a plan for visits by officials from both sides and in all sectors”. He denied having any knowledge of an expected visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad to China in the near future. Regarding the fate of the free trade agreement between China and the GCC countries, the ambassador said, “The signing of the free trade agreement between China and the GCC countries is very important. There are negotiations between the two sides in this field.” He stressed that his country has a strong desire to complete this agreement as soon as possible, adding that the terms and details of the agreement require further consultation between the two sides.

The Golden Rule

In his speech during the conference, Amb. Jianwei affirmed that, “China and Kuwait have always remained strong partners, respecting and trusting each other, dealing as equals, and strongly supporting each other on issues that concern each other’s basic interests.” He indicated that he still remembers clearly when President Xi Jinping met with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad in the city of Hangzhou last September.

Amb. Jianwei stressed that China supports Kuwaiti efforts to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that it is ready to make joint efforts with the Kuwaiti side to maintain the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, which is considered the “golden rule” for the survival of developing countries. He highlighted that His Highness the Amir said he will continue to firmly adhere to the “one China” policy and firmly support China’s position on issues related to core interests.

Regarding issues related to the future and destiny of humanity, Amb. Jianwei said, “China and Kuwait adhere to similar values and belief that humanity has a common future and must unite, cooperate and move forward side by side. The two sides are taking concrete measures for the bilateral relations to become a role model.” He stressed that His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad is the first leader of the Gulf states to clearly declare his support for the global development, security and civilization initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, adding that the two countries have been walking side by side in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Chinese ambassador explained that China, since 2015, has consistently maintained its position as Kuwait’s largest trading partner. In 2023, the total bilateral trade between them reached USD 22.39 billion. Kuwait is also the ninth largest source of crude oil imports to China. China imported 24.53 million tons of crude oil from Kuwait, and Chinese oil companies signed a long-term agreement to purchase crude oil from the Kuwait Petroleum Company.

Regarding the number of Kuwaiti tourists to China, Amb. Jianwei indicated that the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait issued about 9,000 visas last year. He explained that there are facilities granted by China to grant entry visas to its territories. The period required to obtain a visa does not exceed three days. There are four direct flights weekly from Kuwait to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

