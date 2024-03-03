The third edition of Investopia (Investopia 2024) ended on a high note after laying out a new investment roadmap, particularly for those in the new economic sectors, for the business communities, decision-makers, investors and global financial institutions. The latest edition of the event discussed key themes surrounding sustainable economic development and contributed to strengthening dialogue between the government and private sectors to find solutions to the current global economic challenges. The fourth edition of Investopia will take place in 26 and 27 February 2025.

The speakers and panelists at Investopia 2024 highlighted the importance of exploiting capital flows in emerging industries in promising markets, and directing global investment flows to human capital, infrastructure sector, fintech, clean energy, circular and creative economies and health sector and AI. The acceleration of economic diversification and the development of legislation and policies that support the flexibility and competitiveness of economies around the world also formed part of discussions.

Held over the course of two days, 28 and 29 February in Abu Dhabi, the third edition of Investopia hosted more than 40 panel discussions and roundtables bringing together leaders, ministers, decision-makers, major investors, entrepreneurs and economists to contribute to shaping the future of the global investment landscape. More than 80 speakers addressed over 2,700 participants from different corners of the world, engaging them on investment trends, opportunities and challenges in future economy sectors.

Furthermore, Investopia signed more than 15 agreements and MoUs with national and global institutions and companies with the aim of exchanging experiences and best practices in innovative and creative fields and enhancing cooperation for Investopia 2025.

Another highlight was the launch of the second edition of the Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, to foster businesses operating in the future economy sectors. Investopia 2024 offered the Future 100 participants an ideal platform to connect with global investors and learn about latest investment trends.

The third edition of Investopia was held in cooperation with Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, Crypto.com, Standard Chartered, Citibank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Development Bank, the Global Forum for Entrepreneurship and Investment SALT and the iConnections platform.