Riyadh: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, stated that the GCC countries seek to enhance their foreign trade and attract foreign investments through signing free-trade agreements.



This came during the GCC secretary-general’s meeting with the Minister of Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, Damien O’Connor, today at the General Secretariat’s headquarters in Riyadh.



The GCC secretary-general stated that trade cooperation between the GCC countries and New Zealand was discussed during the meeting, as well as the progress of the remaining aspects between the two parties to conclude a free-trade agreement between the GCC and New Zealand.



By the conclusion of the meeting, Albudaiwi stressed that economic agreements stimulate the economic growth of the GCC countries and strengthen their economic relations with countries and international groups, especially since the world is witnessing major economic challenges and transformations.