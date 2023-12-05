Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris is moving his family office to Abu Dhabi's financial center, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

He joins a wave of prominent investors who have set up operations the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Nassef, the younger brother of Naguib Sawiris, intends to redomicile his NNS Group in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, subject to regulatory approval, the report said.

From there, NNS Group aims to build significant stakes in a concentrated number of companies, primarily in Europe, the Middle East and North America, the report said citing a statement.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

