Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid has launched the Egyptian governorate competitiveness index, according to a statement on June 22nd.

This is the first integrated and multi-dimensional index launched to monitor the growth of the inclusive and long-term economy in the Egyptian governorates, the minister highlighted.

The index will present important evidence on the suitable investment environments in each governorate, in addition to the regional integration process to boost the competitiveness of each governorate, she added.

Elsaid noted that the index aims to identify the advantages and competitiveness of the Egyptian governorates in order to fill in the related development gaps.

It will act as a tool to assist government decision-makers in making decisions on the privatization of local resources to achieve balanced development, she added.

